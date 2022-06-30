There are two new things about the Penticton Rotary Ribfest — its location and expanded vegan options. Everything else is basically the same.
The annual fundraiser — the first since 2019 due to the pandemic — will be held Friday through Sunday at Skaha Lake Park between the JCI playground and Rotary pavilion.
“There was a conflict (with Elvis and the Peach City Beach Cruise) every four years and rather than try moving it around, it was better to pick one permanent home,” event chair Barb Hoolaeff said in an interview.
“A big advantage for us is at Skaha Park there's lots of room for expansion in the future. Although Okanagan Lake Park is on the lake, Skaha is right on the beach. If you get too hot, you can always go for a little dip.”
There’s also plenty of shade, organizers promise.
There will be five professional ribbers this year plus the Angry Vegan will have a booth with non-meat options. In the beverage garden there will be two craft breweries — Neighbourhood and the Cannery — and Moosehead beer available.
Ribfest also offers a full lineup of live entertainment including The Heels, an all-girl country band from Vancouver which will close the festival, Sunday night.
For children, there's a large kids' zone which includes professional face painters from the movie industry.
Hoolaeff said Ribfest is the major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Penticton and involves more than 350 volunteers.
Much of the money raised at Ribfest remains in the community, Hoolaeff said, with the club's latest project being a $150,000 commitment to rebuild the splash pad at Skaha Lake Park.
With Vernon folding its Ribfest event this year, the next closest event of this kind is Kamloops.
Ribfest runs Friday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 10 p.m. There is no admission fee to enter the grounds.
For additional details visit: PentictonRibfest.com