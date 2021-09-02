Students can pick up a COVID-19 vaccination along with some higher education when they return to classes next week at Okanagan College.
Interior Health has announced it will host pop-up clinics on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Okanagan College campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.
The clinic in Penticton will be set up in room PC 113 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"With the start of the new semester approaching and as we bring our full learning community back together on campus, we're strongly encouraging everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible – for yourself and those around you," said Okanagan College president Neil Fassina in a press release.
“As a college, following (Public Health Officer) and Interior Health guidance, we've been able to continue to deliver education and training safely all throughout the pandemic, and we recognize that vaccination is a vital layer of protection for us all this fall."
While masks are required for everyone on campus, vaccinations are only mandatory for students living in dorms or enrolled in some health programs.