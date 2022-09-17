The town of Lake Country is about to finally own all of the popular Rail Trail recreation corridor that passes through the municipality.
A final payment to the City of Kelowna of $875,000 will be made by the town on Sept. 30.
“The Rail Trail has been a key community initiative for a number of years, and this represents the final payment from the
district in securing 100% ownership of this portion of the trail,” reads part of a staff report going to town council next Tuesday.
After the railway between Vernon and downtown Kelowna shut down, local governments, backed by provincial and federal funds, acquired the corridor from CN for
$22 million.
But the town of Lake Country did not have immediately available the $5.1 million it needed to pay for its 15-km share of the abandoned corridor.
So the City of Kelowna came to the rescue in 2015, providing $2.5 million to Lake Country in an agreement that had no specified timetable for repayment of the funds.
In a subsequent referendum, Lake Country voters endorsed borrowing the rest of the money necessary to acquire the corridor.
Partial payments on the Rail Trail debt were made by Lake Country to Kelowna in 2018 and 2021.