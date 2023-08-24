Penticton’s most vocal business group is calling on residents to help local companies weather the loss of IRONMAN Canada and blunt the effects of a short-lived travel ban to the region.
Last weekend, organizers of IRONMAN Canada cancelled the triathlon – one of Penticton’s signature summer events – set for this coming Sunday, Aug. 27, due to wildfire activity.
Another factor was the B.C. government’s three-day ban on non-essential travel to the Okanagan to free up hotels and other resources for firefighters, which chased away tourists before it ended Wednesday for all places except West Kelowna.
Now, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is urging people here to view this coming weekend as an unexpected chance to enjoy their own city.
“It isn’t often that we have an opportunity in August, on what would be IRONMAN weekend of all times, to be a tourist in our own city,” said chamber president Nicole Clark in a press release.
“And while we know that we can’t replace all of the traffic the last two weeks in August brings to Penticton, this is the time to show our restaurants, our wineries, and all those recreation, adventure and retail outlets that we value and support them.”
The release also included comments from Michael Magnusson, the chamber’s executive director, which were aimed squarely at the B.C. government’s abrupt decisions on the travel ban.
“Instituting a travel ban that resulted in IRONMAN’s cancellation and curtailed other visitors coming into our city, especially when we see how very little the actual need was for these rooms, is both confusing and disheartening to say the least,” said Magnusson.
“I think we all believed that when the provincial government imposed the ban, there was a very real and urgent need to provide shelter to hundreds of people displaced by the wildfire.”