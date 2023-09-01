Long-delayed removal of the old Kiwanis Pier on the Summerland waterfront is expected to resume soon, now that some visiting birds have flocked off.
A municipal crew began removing the decking in June with the aim of having a specialized firm visit in July to remove the old pilings. However, the old decking proved more stubborn than expected and municipal staff decided to leave it to the experts.
The project was again interrupted when workers discovered barn swallows, which are listed as a species of concern in Canada, had built and filled two nests under the dock.
The fledglings have now left the nests and approval from seniors governments to restart the work is expected within a week, according to Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland.
He mentioned the birds in his CAO’s report at Tuesday’s council meeting, which also marked the first time he discussed the matter publicly.
“Biologists assigned to work with us from the federal and provincial governments asked that we not communicate about the issue at that time,” explained Statt, “as it could result in public curiosity about the nest or perhaps even the removal of the nest.”
The seasonal window for working in Okanagan Lake will likely close in mid-October and Statt is confident the pier will be gone by then.
The pier was closed last year after an engineering firm conducted a safety assessment and recommended keeping the public off it.
Engineers found at least 40 of 57 pilings needed to be replaced immediately, along with other structural problems.
Council has committed to rebuilding the pier in 2024, with fundraising efforts for additional amenities to be led by the Summerland Rotary Club.