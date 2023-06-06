Seniors’ Week is on now through June 10 in Penticton
“I’m so pleased with the variety of presentations offered and the addition of new venues,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, in a press release.
“This really shows the broad range of community support for our seniors.”
The society has joined with the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, the City of Penticton and other groups for the occasion.
“Seniors matter and Seniors’ Week is our opportunity to celebrate and show gratitude for their many contributions to our city,” said Mignonne Wood of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre in the release.
The full list of events includes everything from bird-watching tours and exercise sessions to travel tips, lectures and cooking classes. Visit www.seniorswellnesssociety.com for the full schedule.
Bus service is free for seniors this week and maps are available highlighting heritage sites on all five of the city’s routes.