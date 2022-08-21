The shoulders along Highway 97 in West Kelowna could be converted into bus-only lanes, city council will hear next Tuesday.
The idea is floated in a staff report outlining a range of possible transit changes on the Westside, including routes that traverse both the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.
Also proposed are “transit priority” measures, such as giving buses priority treatment at signalized intersections.
Municipal staff are suggesting the ideas be pitched to BC Transit as part of a planning process to be undertaken next year.
Creating bus-only lanes out of the highways’ shoulders could have a positive impact on transit ridership, city staff say.
“Such a measure could grow the number of transit trips on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Kelowna and reduce traffic congestion in the region by enabling both local and inter-regional routes to use the bus lanes,” the report to council states.
About six of every 10 trips taken by West Kelowna residents are to Kelowna, a 2018 transportation survey found. Heavy Kelowna-bound traffic, particularly during the morning rush-hour, can result in long delays for Westside commuters.
But transit service generally on the Westside has not been especially popular, with the exception of the No. 97 Rapid Bus, which offers a limited-stops connection from Westbank to Kelowna.
Westside-only routes are continuously adjusted to try to increase ridership levels and some trial routes have been quickly abandoned. For example, a 2018 trial service along the West Kelowna waterfront had “exceedingly low levels of ridership,” the report states, failing to attract even 15 riders an hour.
Currently, transit ridership on the Westside has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, BC Transit says.