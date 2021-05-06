The Ryga Festival Society is launching an initiative with the Summerland Museum and Archives to set up a special archive to preserve the memory of George Ryga and his family in the community.
George Ryga was an internationally known author who wrote poetry, novels and plays. His 1967 drama, “The Ecstasy of Rita Joe,” about an Indigenous woman who leaves the reserve and meets her death on Vancouver’s skid row, is a landmark of Canadian theatre.
Ryga and his wife Norma lived in Summerland for three decades from the early 1960s with their five children: Leslie, Tanya, Campbell, Sergei and Jamie.
Following his untimely death in 1987, the family gradually dispersed. For a while, their former home on Caldwell Street became a retreat for writers and hosted cultural events, but upkeep of the historic property proved too expensive: The Ryga Centre closed and the house was sold in 2015.
The following year, the newly formed Ryga Festival Society launched an annual arts festival to celebrate his legacy and to carry on his quest for social justice with works by contemporary writers and artists.
In the same spirit, the Ryga Family Archive seeks to collect any material, such as photographs, reminiscences, letters, or other documents relating to the former Ryga home and the family that lived there.
Tanya Ryga, who is a member of the festival’s advisory council, has alerted her siblings not to throw out anything, and will be contacting past friends of the family who may have items to contribute. She has already compiled a substantial list of family documents that she intends to deposit with the new archives.
Another member of the advisory council, Gina Payzant, is lending her expertise; she had set up the archives in Athabasca, Alta., where Ryga was born in 1932, two years after his parents emigrated from Ukraine.
Julien Butler, Summerland archivist, is responsible for organizing the material already in the museum, which includes most of Ryga’s books, his typewriter and banjo; she is also digitizing photographs and original documents. Plans include linking the Summerland collection digitally with the other Ryga archives in Athabasca and at the University of Calgary.
The archive project is spear-headed by Peter Hay and Dorthea Atwater, co-founders of the Ryga Festival Society and long-time friends of the Ryga family. They are working with Dick Clements, who followed his friend George Ryga from Edmonton to Summerland in 1967 and acted in some of his plays.
To ensure the safety of these and future holdings, the Summerland Museum has just installed a substantial fire-proof cabinet, which is a gift from the Ryga Festival Society to the municipal institution. It is ready to store all the Ryga family documents there or still to come.
Now the society and the museum are jointly launching this public appeal to anyone who knew the Ryga family and might have material for the archive to please contact them:
Peter Hay: peterbooks@gmail.com
Dorthea Atwater: dorthea.atwater@gmail.com
Julien Butler: archives@summerlandmuseum.org
Petra Höller: info@summerlandmuseum.org