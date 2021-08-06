Work on the second phase of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route should be complete by the end of August.
The city announced the target Thursday for the section that runs along Fairview Road from Rory McIvor Way to Duncan Avenue. The first phase, from Eckhardt Avenue to Lakeshore Drive, was officially opened last weekend, although it’s not yet finished.
“When you consider B.C.’s current wildfire situation and the heavy smoke-filled air that was present on the day we opened the route, the case for building sustainable transportation solutions couldn’t have been clearer,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“As challenging as bike lane projects are, they’re a tangible and immediate change that local governments can make in our collective action to reverse climate change.”
The final two phases would take riders from Duncan Avenue to Atkinson Street, South Main Street and finally Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.
The first two phases came with a $2.3-million price tag, $1 million of which was funded by a provincial grant while the balance came from city taxpayers.