Penticton’s fire chief says a new truck on its way to the city will be better equipped to handle extraordinarily icy roads like the ones that delayed his department’s response Wednesday to a pair of car fires.
Emergency crews were called out just after 1 a.m. to a report to two cars on fire in a cul-de-sac on the 600 block of steep and winding Pineview Road.
“The first truck (Engine 201) that tried to make it up Pineview… slid out of control and couldn't get traction to get up,” explained fire Chief Larry Watkinson in an interview Thursday.
Watkinson said the crew of Engine 201 then put on tire chains and drove up Cedar Drive, which offered access to the Pineview Road cul-de-sac from above. In the meantime, other crews began preparing to carry in hand lines.
Both car fires were eventually doused with no damage to homes or injuries to people.
At the time, the temperature was hovering around the freezing mark and a mix of snow and rain earlier in the evening left a thin layer of ice on the roads.
“The weather conditions were certainly difficult that night, not something that we would normally look at as a challenge,” said Watkinson, who also had difficulty reaching the scene in his four-by-four pickup truck and summoned public works crews to the area.
“We've never had an issue getting up there.”
Watkinson also noted the department’s policy does not require trucks to be chained up proactively when there’s light snow because the trucks are generally heavy enough to get good traction and because trucks must travel at lower speeds with chains on, thereby delaying response times.
Nonetheless, the chief said he and his team have reviewed what happened Wednesday with an eye to ensuring it doesn’t happen again.
“Having any kind of delayed responses is always challenging for us, so we look at ways how we can do it better next time and I think installing these Insta-Chains on our next fire truck is strong solution to those kind of situations,” he explained.
Insta-Chains are installed on axles near wheels and can be deployed with the flip of a switch. Watkinson said he’s already requested the devices be added to his department’s new rescue truck, which is tentatively due to arrive in May.
Ron Barillaro, who’s president of the strata council that looks after the neighbourhood where Wednesday’s car fires occurred, said he accepts the delayed response was a one-off event and doesn’t have ongoing concerns about the department’s ability to protect residents in hilly areas.
“It can be a tenuous situation to get up (Pineview Road) in the sense that a little bit of snow seems to turn to ice if it gets run on too much – even if the (ice-melting) liquid is down,” said Barillaro.
“I think it was just a unique situation. (Firefighters) can’t be faulted. They’re victims of circumstance, really.”
Police have said little about the incident, other than to confirm it appeared suspicious in nature and appeal for information from the public.
Firefighters were called out around noon Thursday to a separate car fire near Shingle Creek Road west of the city but it’s unclear if the two incidents are linked.