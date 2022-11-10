The newly installed board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday tossed its support behind a veteran chairman.
Mark Pendergraft, the long-time RDOS director for rural Osoyoos, was the only person on the 20-seat board nominated for the position and accepted it without comment.
Pendergraft, who was also acclaimed in the October municipal election, served as chair for the past year, and from 2013-16.
There was, however, a race for the position of vice-chair with Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne and Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes squaring off for that job.
Coyne came out on top with 58% of the votes.
In his nomination speech, Coyne noted he served the past year as vice-chair and wants to carry on with the work, especially a review of the emergency management program, as well as some unspecified “operational and organizational” issues that have cropped up over the past six months.
In a separate vote, Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen bested Penticton municipal Director Helena Konanz to win the chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, which has the same composition as the RDOS board.
Tim Roberts, the director for Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) was elected vice-chair of hospital. He won a three-way race against Konanz and Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.
Both boards elect a chair and vice-chair annually in an open meeting.
Serving as chair of the RDOS comes with pay of about $26,000 per year, on top of the regular stipend.
The vice-chair gig comes with a top-up of approximately $5,000 annually.