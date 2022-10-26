After experiencing yet another vehicle break-in this spring – the fifth since 2008, when he and his wife moved into a home less than two blocks from the Penticton RCMP detachment – Glenn Thompson is no longer suffering in silence.
He delivered an impassioned victim impact statement Monday in provincial court at the sentencing hearing for Kelly Brian James Archer, a prolific offender who pled guilty to a single count of possession of stolen property under $5,000 in connection with break-in to Thompson’s vehicle.
“But we are scared,” said Thompson.
“I don’t know whether they are going to be brazen enough next time to come through the door. And, in that regard, I know it was a stupid thing to do, but I’ve acquired a baseball bat just for self-protection – just in case.”
Archer also pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000 and two breaches of court orders in connection with two other incidents in Penticton over a six-month span that began in November 2021.
Based on Thompson’s criminal record, which contains 63 prior convictions – including 14 breaches of court orders, 13 counts of theft under $5,000 and 10 counts of possession of stolen property – Crown counsel Angela Linthorne called for a total jail sentence in the range of 15 months.
Defence counsel James Pennington is slated to make his submissions at a later date.
The incident involving Thompson’s car took place on May 30, 2022.
Court heard Thompson called the RCMP around 11 a.m. to report his car had been broken into and his wallet stolen from inside.
A credit card inside the wallet was used at a handful of local businesses, and with the help of video surveillance police were able to identify Archer as the suspect. He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. that same day. In his possession, officers found Thompson’s wallet and items taken in two other recent vehicle break-ins.
Thompson began his victim impact statement by expressing “sincere empathy” for Archer.
Thompson then recounted how his car has now been broken into five times, how his truck was stolen and destroyed, and how approximately $10,000 worth of tools, bikes, sporting equipment and other items have gone missing from the couple’s garage.
“As a matter of fact, they even stole a window that I had laid up against the side of the garage,” added Thompson.
He went on to commend “a job well done” by the RCMP in arresting Archer less than four hours after the break-in was reported, but believes officers are being let down by other parts of the justice system.
“I do understand the defendant does have over 60 convictions, which, to me, is a prolific offender, and I was just concerned as to how he was able to walk the streets after that many convictions and repeating the same thing over and over again,” said Thompson.
“The definition – as far as I know – of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting different results.”
The other two incidents to which Archer pleaded guilty occurred at the Riverside townhouse complex on Burnaby Avenue.
On Nov. 10, 2021, he was spotted on surveillance video walking through one of the buildings that was under construction. Police arrived and arrested him for trespassing. In his possession was a chequebook belonging to someone else, in direct violation of a separate probation order.
On Feb. 24, 2022, Archer was again spotted on surveillance video walking through the Riverside construction site and making off with a toolbox. Police recovered the tools and arrested Archer for possession of stolen property and breach of a bail condition that barred him from visiting the property.
The parties will reconvene Nov. 1 to set a date for the resumption of Archer’s sentencing hearing. Court records show Archer has been in custody since his bail was revoked Aug. 6.