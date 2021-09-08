VICTORIA — The B.C. government is requiring people who enter certain indoor public places to show proof of vaccination, using the B.C. Vaccine Card. Go to healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard to download an electronic version of the card.
When you arrive at the vaccine card website at busy times, you might see a countdown clock, showing how long you’ll need to wait before you can submit your information. (The website may be unavailable in the early morning to allow for site maintenance.)
You will be prompted to enter your personal health number, date of birth and a date of vaccination. The website will generate a QR code — a square-shaped scannable image — that can be downloaded or saved onto a mobile device. The code can also be printed.
Those without a mobile device, computer or printer can call the provincial vaccine hotline at 1-833-838-2323 to have a printed vaccine card mailed to them. People can also visit one of the province’s 64 Service B.C. Centres to have their card printed.
That digital or printed code — your B.C. Vaccine Card — will include your name and vaccination status and a B.C. logo. You will be required to show that code along with a piece of valid government photo ID (ID required for people 19 years of age and older only) to enter many non-essential businesses, services and venues.
Families and caregivers can carry a copy of their family member’s or dependent’s B.C. Vaccine Card with them or save multiple vaccine cards to their mobile device, the province said.
Businesses will be able to scan the B.C. Vaccine Card code via the B.C. Vaccine Card Verifier app, which will be released by Sept. 13.
They will be required to scan a customer’s paper or digital vaccine card to check for proof of vaccination and, for ¬people 19 and older, check ¬government-issued photo ID.
The B.C. Vaccine Card can also be verified visually by checking the name and vaccination status and cross referencing it with a piece of government-issued photo ID or military ID.
International visitors will have an ArriveCAN app that they can use with their passports for proof of immunization.
The app can read only COVID 19 vaccination information and no additional health information will be stored on the app or smartphone, according to the province.
Information for businesses, including step-by-step instructions, can be found at: gov.bc.ca/VaccineCard-Businesses. An information line for businesses will be available as of Sept. 13.
The B.C. Vaccine Card was designed using the global SMART Health Card framework, the same technology being used in other provinces. The goal is for it to work with a federal app for international travel.
Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba have similar card requirements underway.
The province reminded users not to post their personal QR code on social media.
Those who find mistakes in their vaccination records pertaining to either their first or second dose are asked to submit updates to: immunizationrecord.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.
Students who were vaccinated outside of B.C. will need to submit their records online to obtain a B.C. Vaccine Card. The province is hopeful the turnaround for this will be four to seven days.
More information about the vaccine card is at: gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard