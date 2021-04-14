A planned 60-unit affordable housing project in Summerland has received final approval of its required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments.
Council unanimously adopted the regulatory changes at its meeting Monday, after receiving the necessary sign-offs from the B.C. Transportation Ministry.
Vernon-based Turning Points Collaborative Society is leading the project at 8709 Jubilee Rd., which was formerly home to the Summerland RCMP detachment, but has been vacant since the police moved into a new building in 2012.
With the bylaw amendments in hand, Turning Points is cleared to build up to four storeys, although it has indicated it wants to go up five storeys, which will require a separate development variance permit from council at a later date.