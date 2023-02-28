A “common-sense solution” has been crafted to take some of the sting out of building new carriage houses in Summerland.
Council on Monday revised an internal policy so it no longer requires separate electrical metres be installed on the new secondary dwellings. The change matches the current policy for basements suites, which don’t require a separate meter.
“Landowners are often caught off-guard with the requirement for a second electrical meter and this creates a disincentive to move forward with a carriage home or secondary suite project,” said Jeremy Storvold, Summerland’s director of utilities, in his report to council.
“Encouraging the construction of a second dwelling is one method to allow for gentle infill to address the community’s attainable housing needs.”
Storvold told council that of the 16 secondary meters installed by the district over a 16-month period that ended in April 2022, the average bill was about $2,000. But that doesn’t include other costs, which can be greater still.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen said he pushed for the policy change after “lots of calls from ratepayers who were shocked” to learn of the requirement for a second meter.
“Some of them were massive costs, like tearing up driveways… to get underground infrastructure into a new meter,” said Van Alphen.
“I think this is a real common-sense solution. I think it’s a win-win for the district and the property owners.”