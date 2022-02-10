The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
8:17 a.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:21 a.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:48 a.m. 14th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
9:45 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Alarm.
10:18 a.m. Edgewood Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
12 p.m. Braid Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
4:54 p.m. Ridge Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:28 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
5:50 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
9:14 p.m. Cossar Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
Thursday
4:31 a.m. Keremeos. Car fire.
4:32 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:16 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:01 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.