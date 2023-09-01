Two special night tours are planned next month at the Osoyoos Desert Centre
“Aptly called, A Walk in the Dark, the two events give participants the chance to enjoy an exhilarating walk under the cover of darkness along the centre’s brand new 1.5-kilometre boardwalk,” said organizers in a press release.
“Using UV flashlights as the only light source, the group will try to spot some of the nocturnal critters of our semi-arid desert, including felines, owls, bats and the glowing exoskeletons of northern scorpions.”
The tours run Sept. 14 and 21, 8-9:30 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $15 each and space is limited. Pre-register by calling the Osoyoos Desert Centre office at 250-495-2470.
The centre is located at 14580-146 Ave., just three kilometres north of Osoyoos off Highway 97.