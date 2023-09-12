MP Richard Cannings has signalled his intention to bow out of politics.
The three-term New Democrat representative for South Okanagan-West Kootenay announced Tuesday he doesn’t plan to run in the next federal election, currently scheduled for 2025.
“It has been an honour to represent the diverse and passionate people across this beautiful riding. I got into politics to work across party lines and get things done. I’m proud of what our party has accomplished and the key legislation I brought forward to make a difference in our region and across Canada,” said Cannings, 69, in a press release.
The release went on to tout achievements like a federal bill to require use of wood in new federal buildings that Cannings personally championed, and party accomplishments like pushing the Liberal government to begin providing dental care for low-income families.
Although the NDP holds just 25 of 338 seats in Parliament, it punches above its weight because of a deal it signed following the 2019 election to prop up the minority Liberal government in exchange for action on priorities like dental care, climate change and benefits for workers and businesses.
“I believe our riding understands that electing an NDP representative means putting aside the politics and working to secure good policies that help people,” said Cannings.
“I look forward to seeing our next NDP MP elected in 2025.”
In retirement, Cannings plans to spend more time with his family, including some new grandchildren, and volunteering with non-profits.
Cannings, who was first elected in 2015, is perhaps better known for his pre-political work as a biologist and expertise on birds.