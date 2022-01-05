A catalyst in the movement to save Skaha Lake Park from commercialization has died.
Peter Osborne passed away Monday, just weeks from what would have been his 89th birthday.
Osborne arrived in Penticton in 1957 from England along with his brother and brother-in-law. He began a career as a labourer on the KVR tunnel and his knowledge in the trade industry led to work in real estate, construction and community affairs in Penticton and Naramata.
Osborne was a long-time member of the City of Penticton’s parks and recreation advisory committee and he was also active in coaching soccer.
“Peter always discussed opportunities of how to make Penticton shine, he always wanted nothing but the best for Penticton,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in an interview.
“He offered ideas and solutions for every challenge and he was still planning right up until the last few months. He was a great source of information for both council and city staff and will be dearly missed by our community.”
Osborne publicly opposed a hotel on land that’s now become Okanagan Lake Park as an active member of Protect Our Parkland in the late 1990s.
More recently, when a waterpark and miniature golf course was proposed for Skaha Lake Park in 2015, he was among the city’s most vocal opponents, yet addressed the issue in a calm and respectful manner.
For years, Osborne offered designs and drawings for Skaha Lake Park and the marina. He had a passion for all parks, plus the esplanade, public walkways and Penticton’s downtown.
Long-time friend Ron Barillaro described Osborne as “a giant teddy bear.”
“Peter had a burning passion for city park preservation and riparian areas,” Barillaro said in an email. “Parks to him were like the rare jewels that should never be altered so as to detract from their value and community benefit.”
Karen Brownlee, president of the Protect Penticton Parks Society, was always amazed by Osborne’s knowledge of parks and design.
“Peter was a valuable asset to the city and especially to the parks. It is indeed a sad time to begin the year. He will be missed by many for sure,” Brownlee said.
Ben Amos, whose wife Sharon spearheaded Protect Our Parkland, admired Osborne’s passion.
“He was a kind, kind gentleman,” Amos said. “He should have been listened to more.”
Osborne is survived by his wife Jean of 34 years, a blended family of four children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.