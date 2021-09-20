Update: 9:45 p.m.
Richard Cannings is the projected winner in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
The Canadian Press made the call at 8:57 p.m.
An hour later, with 225 of 289 polls reporting, Cannings had collected 16,962 votes, for 40.3% support.
Conservative candidate Helena Konanz was well back with 14,995 votes (35.6%).
Update: 9:12 p.m.
With half of all polls reporting, New Democrat incumbent Richard Cannings has taken a three-point lead in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Cannings had 10,162 votes representing 39.7%% of the popular vote with 150 of 289 polls reporting.
Conservative candidate Helena Konanz trailed with 9,352 votes (36.5%) and the Liberals' Ken Robertson was a distant third with 3,425 (13.4%).
Sean Taylor of the People's Party had garnered 1,750 votes (6.8%), followed by the Greens' Tara Howse at 914 (3.6%)
Update: 8:48 p.m.
Richard Cannings and the New Democrats are stretching their lead in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
The incumbent Cannings was out in front with 4,513 votes, good for 39.4% support, with 88 of 289 polls reporting.
Helena Konanz and the Conservatives were close behind with 4,068 votes (35.5%), followed by the Liberals' Ken Robertson with 1,508 (13.2%), the People's Party's Sean Taylor with 836 (7.3%) and the Greens' Tara Howse with 531 (4.6%).
Update: 8:35 p.m.
NDP incumbent Richard Cannings has regained the lead in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
With 60 of 289 reporting, Cannings had 2,744 votes (37.6%), narrowly leading Conservative candidate Helena Konanz with 2,617 (35.8%).
Liberal Ken Robertson was trailing in third place with 1,007 votes (13.8%). PPC candidate Sean Taylor was in fourth with 593 votes (8.1%) and Green Tara Howse was fifth with 342 (4.7%).
Posted: 8:21 p.m.
Conservative candidate Helena Konanz is out to an early lead in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
With 359 of 289 polls reporting, Konanz had collected 1,651 votes (38.5%). NDP incumbent Richard Cannings was close behind with 1,504 (35%).
Liberal candidate Ken Robertson was a distant third with 569 (13.3%), followed by the PPC’s Sean Taylor at 365 (8.5%) and the Greens’ Tara Howse 204 (4.8%).
Cannings beat Konanz by just 756 votes in the 2019 election.
