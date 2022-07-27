Police are investigating the cause of a grass fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park over the weekend.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the fire, which sparked at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, could have been human-caused.
The fire was quickly contained and put out by the Coldstream Fire Department.
Police were called to help determine the cause.
"We've received information from witnesses who have reported seeing a flare in the vicinity prior to the fire starting," said Const. Chris Terleski.
"It is under investigation and we’re certainly looking into the possibility that it may have been human caused."
Recent hot, dry weather has increased the fire hazard.
"Careless acts can have devastating consequences; it only takes one spark to ignite a wildfire," said Terleski. "Really be aware of everything you are doing and do everything you can to minimize the risks of starting a fire. Dispose of cigarettes properly, never leave a campfire unattended, and always follow any burning restrictions."
Penalties for contravening the Wildfire Act can include significant fines.