Permanent changes are finally coming to a new traffic intersection at the south end of Penticton.
Stop lights were installed last year at the intersection of Highway 97 and Sandhill Road/Skaha Hills Drive as an interim measure to address increased traffic from the nearby Skaha Hills residential subdivision.
In the meantime, the Penticton Indian Band – on whose territory Skaha Hills is located – has been working with the B.C. Transportation Ministry to finalize design of the intersection.
That consultation, which built on years of previous talks, resulted in the ministry announcing late last week it’s finally preparing to put the project to tender and expects construction to start later this year.
“Wai, after years of negotiations, including two previous band councils, the Skaha Hills project is a key example of collaboration between the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band, with its objective to promote safe driving conditions at an increasingly busy Skaha intersection,” said Chief Greg Gabriel in a press release.
“All involved have designed upgrades that will ensure road safety for band members, pedestrians and drivers alike. Our joint commitment to promoting highway safety has been greatly strengthened by this endeavour, lim limpt.”
The upgraded intersection will include building a new left-turn lane off Highway 97 and relocating a portion of Skaha Hills Road – into which Sandhill Road terminates – to improve sight lines. Other planned works include new sidewalks and wider shoulders.
Skaha Hills is a master-planned community anchored around Play Estate Winery on 550 acres of the Penticton Indian Reserve.
Construction started in 2014 as a joint partnership between the PIB and Penticton-based Greyback Construction.
Approximately 200 homes have been completed to date and plans call for 600 at full build-out.