You could hear a pin drop Saturday night when Lee Agur was named Business Leader of the Year by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Agur made headlines this past summer when he announced publicly that his business, Bad Tattoo Brewing, would defy public health orders requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination, which he described as “unconstitutional.”
But, under mounting pressure and public criticism, Agur in late September issued a public apology and announced Bad Tattoo would indeed follow the rules.
Still, the chamber has come under fire for honouring Agur at its 34th annual Business Excellence Awards with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations.
“The chamber of commerce should rethink their decisions,” Paul Sapp, the owner of Cue’s Game Room, said in one such post.
“I’m so disappointed in this organization to give an award to a business that defies a public order. Sad, just sad that this was done. A scar on Penticton and a slap in the face to the businesses that followed the order and helped keep Penticton open and safe.”
In response to concerns expressed by Sapp and others, the chamber issued a press release Monday afternoon in which it stood by the decision to honour Agur.
“After careful consideration and discussion with the chamber’s executive committee, the committee felt that we needed to uphold the integrity of the independent judging process and not undermine it by overruling a decision,” said chamber president Jonathan McGraw.
“Furthermore, and most importantly, it was felt that we need to show tolerance when a fellow business leader makes a mistake. To allow one mistake, which was corrected by Mr. Agur, to overshadow all the significant contributions he made during the year for our community would not be compassionate and caring.”
The release stated award winners were chosen by teams of two “respected leaders” drawn from the community who did their own research and interviewed the finalists.
The other finalists for business leader of the year were: Cherry Fernandez, South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services; Lee and Kevin Smith, Kettle Valley Memorial; and Neil MacDonald, Sun Life Financial.
The other winners Saturday were:
Business of the Year: Total Restoration Services
Non for Profit: One Sky Community Resources
Hospitality Excellence: Slackwater Brewing
Adaptation and Resilience Award: Brodo Kitchen
Young Professional: Hollie Tayal (Modern Purair)
Community Support: Barry Beecroft Fuel Distribution
Service Excellence: Tin Whistle Brewing Co.
Workplace Culture: CoWork Penticton
New Business Award: Loki's Garage
David Kampe Award: LeAnne Jakubeit