A pair of South Okanagan students starting their first year at Okanagan College received a boost of support to help them follow their passions into post-secondary education.
Taylor Tblus, who graduated from Princess Margaret Secondary School, and Jaina Stockmann, a graduate of Summerland Secondary School, both received a $2,500 Rick and Yasmin Thorpe and Friends Scholarship.
The scholarships are given out annually and recognize high school students who shine academically while also demonstrating leadership and community involvement.
Stockmann played soccer and baseball and never took her eyes off the ball. She’s gone to the provincials for basketball and has coached the Lake City Basketball Club for several years.
While in her final high school year, Stockmann, who is Indigenous, suggested that Indigenous students wear an orange honour chord during their graduation ceremony to recognize the lives lost at Kamloops Indian Residential School and beyond.
“It was very meaningful to have everyone at the school support the initiative so easily,” recalls Stockmann, adding the orange honour chord may become an annual tradition for Indigenous graduates at Summerland Secondary.
Stockmann chose OC's kinesiology diploma because it offered a number of different career pathways to choose from, including personal training, physical therapy or physical education.
“I got my first job in Grade 8 and have been working ever since. COVID-19 made it difficult to keep working in order to pay for college so this award will help me pay for some of my tuition and my books.”
Tblus was raised on a farm and fell in love with caring for animals. During her high school years, she would volunteer in vet clinics – with her fascination even extending to auditing surgeries.
Tblus is now studying for an associate of science degree at the college with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.
“It hurts my heart so much to see an animal hurting but it also gives me joy to know that I can help them,” says Tblus.
“This award means so much. I’ve put a lot of effort into school and following my dreams and to know there are other people who believe in me and are supporting my future is amazing.”
The Thorpes held a special awards presentation to meet the students and hear from them first-hand.
“We believe strongly in helping young people,” says Rick. “We always suggest to young people, who are going to be the future, don't forget that someone gave you a helping hand and make sure to give someone else a helping hand.”
Since 2006, 73 high school students in the South Okanagan have received the Rick and Yasmin Thorpe and Friends Scholarship totalling $156,000.
“With such a long history of supporting students we know the impact these awards have on their recipients,” says Helen Jackman, Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director.
“From easing the financial costs of school to bolstering confidence and belief in themselves, a diverse number of students have benefitted from Rick, Yasmin and their friends’ incredible generosity. Thank you for investing in our future leaders.”