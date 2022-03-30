Reconciling with Indigenous neighbours isn’t cheap, as Oliver town council found out this week.
The group at its meeting Monday night unanimously approved doubling to $12,300 the budget to install an additional flag hall outside town hall on which the Osoyoos Indian Band’s flag will fly.
Staff originally budgeted $6,500 for the work on the assumption a new pole could be erected alongside three existing poles that fly the flags of Oliver, B.C. and Canada.
“After more in-depth site analysis and product research, it was determined that this plan was not going to be sufficient. Two new poles would be required to create a consistent display and (there is a) need to change products to ensure that the flagpoles are vandalism-proof,” wrote Shawn Goodsell, the town’s director of operations, in his report to council.
Cheaper options proposed by staff included flying the OIB flag at a different public building or inside council chambers.
“Personally, I think its important we stick with the four-flag concept at town hall and not (other places), even though those might be easier and cheaper,” said Coun. Petra Veintimilla.
The new pole itself carries a cost of $3,100 and is expected to take three to six months to arrive in Oliver due to heightened demand.
Council committed to flying the OIB’s flag outside town hall as part of its ongoing truth and reconciliation initiatives with the band and set aside $6,500 in the 2022 capital budget for the work. The extra $6,000 will be drawn from the surplus on an unrelated project at town hall.