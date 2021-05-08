Keith MacIntyre has been elected leader of the B.C. Libertarian party.
The Penticton resident won a first-ballot victory against long-time party member Golok Buday of Vancouver during Saturday’s annual general meeting, held online.
The final vote count was no announced. McIntyre replaces Donald Wilson, who stepped down prior to the AGM.
MacIntyre is believed to be one of the few — if any — leaders from outside of the Lower Mainland since the party's inception in 1986.
“It feels great, I’m excited to be elected leader and especially with the momentum that we’re building in the Okanagan,” MacIntyre said in an interview, Saturday night.
“We’re the party of freedom. It’s interesting being leader of a group of individuals who don’t really like leadership, but for me it’s all empowering to think for themselves. People who work for the party are certainly more important than the leader.”
MacIntyre owns and operates Big Bear Software in Westbank which also has a satellite at the Cowork Penticton office. In addition to his political interests, he is currently the president of the Okanagan School of the Arts. He is a previous winner of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce 'Business Leader of the Year'.
“My biggest goal is to have a strategy for the 2024 election with a full slate of candidates across B.C.. I want to increase our membership and really focus on fundraising. We want to grow and be more relevant in the province. The other parties seem to be right or left wing, we are not divisive. With us, it’s freedom versus authority.”
MacIntyre ran provincially in Penticton in 2020 finishing with 717 votes — 2.61 per cent. It was the highest vote count of the 25 Libertarian candidates in B.C. last time around.
Looking back, the Penticton resident found the experience to be very positive.
“It was a snap election and to garner 717 votes in a short time frame without being able to campaign in person was a huge win for us. We were able to get the message out about what being a Libertarian is all about.”
In addition to MacIntyre, Brandi McLaughlin of Penticton was elected to the executive as secretary. Sandra Filosof-Schipper of Vancouver was elected Deputy Leader.
