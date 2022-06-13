Police believed Roderick Flavell was suicidal the night he arrived at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment to report an altercation at his home, one of the officers testified Monday as Flavell’s manslaughter trial opened in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.
Flavell, who’s in his mid-60s, kicked off the judge-alone trial by entering a not-guilty plea to a single count of manslaughter in connection with the death of his partner, Tina Seminara, who was found in critical condition inside the couple’s home on April 8, 2020. Manslaughter implies no intent to cause death.
Court heard Seminara never regained consciousness and was taken off life support on April 17, 2020.
An autopsy later determined the cause of death was brain damage from oxygen deprivation “with no apparent natural cause,” said Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys in his opening statement, which included an admission that the case against Flavell is circumstantial.
“Crown will submit… that the cumulative effect of the evidence you will hear is that it does lead to a reasonable inference that the accused and his spouse had an altercation, in which the accused assaulted her, leading to catastrophic injuries,” said Vandersluys.
The trial is also expected to hear that Flavell provided a statement to the RCMP “acknowledging that he and Ms. Seminara had had a fight that night,” said Vandersluys, and that Flavell “provided small, but significant, disclosures placing him at the scene of (Seminara’s) injuries and an apparent altercation with his spouse.”
Finally, the Crown prosecutor continued, the trial is expected to hear evidence that Flavell’s cell phone went missing following the incident, that Flavell’s shirt had his and Seminara’s blood on it, and that a toxicological analysis found Seminara had a “low” blood-alcohol content and “no significant” indicators of drugs in her body.
The first witnesses called by the Crown were two Osoyoos RCMP constables, Lakhjinder Sidhu and Joel Robinson, who were the only officers on duty the night in question.
Const. Sidhu testified he and Robinson were alone inside their office around 11 p.m. when they were alerted by a 911 dispatcher that a man was outside the detachment and wanted to discuss a domestic dispute.
Sidhu said he and Robinson went outside and watched as Flavell got out of the driver’s seat of a black SUV and approached the officers.
Flavell “asked if we had gone up to his residence yet because his wife was in bad shape. I asked him what he meant by that and he said that’s all he was going to say,” recalled Sidhu.
Flavell “was pretty clam, almost seemed like a monotone speaking voice,” continued Sidhu. “No emotion, just melancholy, wouldn’t really talk to us much. Just one- or two-phrase answers to any questions I had.”
Sidhu said he arrested Flavell for assault and, in the process of seizing Flavell’s clothes, noticed what appeared to be blood and wine stains on Flavell’s white T-shirt.
The officer also noted “what appeared to be cuts” on at least one of Flavell’s wrists, “reddish colouring above his right knuckles,” plus small scratches on Flavell’s neck and face. Crucially, there was no blood found on Flavell’s hands, except for that which had dried on his wrist injuries.
After placing Flavell in a cell, Sidhu went out to Flavell’s SUV, which was still in the detachment parking lot, and discovered two knives – including one with what appeared to be dried blood on the blade – plus a length of rope on the vehicle’s passenger seat.
Sidhu said those items, combined with Flavell’s apparently self-inflicted wrist injuries and flat demeanour, led the officer to place Flavell on suicide watch.
Const. Robinson, who sped to Flavell and Seminara’s residence on Cypress Hill Road after Flavell’s admission outside the detachment, testified the home was dark and quiet – except for a dog barking on a balcony – when he arrived around 11:05 p.m.
Using a lock code provided by Flavell, Robinson entered the home and found Seminara laying on her back in the living room.
“In my experience, the living room looked like there was struggle. There was glass about, a table flipped over, the dog was still going absolutely ballistic at this time barking, growling,” said Robinson.
The officer said he called out repeatedly to Seminara but got no response. He then went over to the woman and squeezed her wrist, revealing a “very faint” pulse.
Robinson could also hear Seminara “gasping.”
“I don’t know how to describe it. I hadn’t heard anything like that before: gurgling or struggling to breathe,” he added.
Flavell is represented by high-profile Vancouver lawyer Donna Turko, whose cross-examination of Sidhu focused mainly on continuity of evidence – right down to the colour of disposable gloves Sidhu was wearing when he seized the knives and rope from Flavell’s vehicle.
Seminara was active in the local fitness community and advertised herself online as a yoga and Zumba instructor at various times in the years leading up to her death, while Flavell was well-known in the local curling community.