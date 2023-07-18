While many parts of Canada are grinding through what’s already the worst wildfire season on record, the Okanagan has so far been enjoying a reprieve from smoky summers of the recent past.
Since the start of the wildfire season on April 1, a total of 181 fires have scorched just 5,225 hectares across the Kamloops Fire Centre, which covers the Thompson, Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
That compares to the 10-year average for the period of 149 fires and 16,700 hectares burned, according to data provided Monday by Taylor Wallace, a spokesperson for the BC Wildfire Service.
Of the 181 fires discovered this year, 116 have been attributed to lightning and 57 to human activity, while the other eight are still under investigation.
“We only are partway through July, so, we still have quite a bit of summer ahead of us… and typically see temperatures and conditions elevate in August in the Kamloops Fire Centre, so, we’re definitely anticipating and preparing for that,” said Wallace in an interview Monday.
As of Monday morning, there were no wildfires of note within the Kamloops Fire Centre.
The largest wildfire burning in the Okanagan was a seven-hectare blaze in Cathedral Provincial Park and Protected Area near Keremeos.
Due to the rugged, uninhabited terrain, the BC Wildfire Service is simply monitoring the Gillanders Creek fire in consultation with BC Parks and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
The service helped local firefighters in Penticton put out a spot fire Friday near the Skaha Hills neighbourhood at the south end of the city.
And local firefighters we called out again Saturday morning to Peerless Limited in the Penticton industrial area, but crews were able to contain the blaze there to a single warehouse bay and there were no injuries.
As of the end of June, it was already the worst wildfire season on record in the country with 8.8 million hectares burned, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. That topped the previous record of 7.6 million hectares burned that was set in 1989. (This year’s total had risen to approximately 10 million hectares as of Sunday.)
Meanwhile, another stretch of hot weather is on the way for the Okanagan, which has been relatively parched so far this month.
As of Monday, just 0.7 millimetres of rain had been recorded at Penticton Regional Airport, well below the July average of 29.7 mm, according to Derek Lee, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The rain gauge at Kelowna International Airport has collected 4.8 mm so far this July, compared to a monthly average of 37.2 mm.
And it’s Osoyoos, at the extreme south end of the Okanagan in Canada’s only pocket desert, that has been the region’s wettest spot, with 9.5mm of rain this month.
“This is because, predominantly, in the summertime the precipitation falls from thunderstorms, and thunderstorms are much smaller in scale of where they impact and where the precipitation falls,” explained Lee.
Following a relatively cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to rebound to the mid- to high-30 C range with no rain in the forecast for at least a week.
“The general trend for July and even into August is to see above-normal temperatures,” said Lee. “But how much above normal? We can’t pinpoint that out yet.”