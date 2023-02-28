Street sweepers are set to hit the ground running this month in Penticton.
“Due to the early start of winter weather and extended cold temperatures, streets have significant buildup of leaves and winter sands. The city will have two machines in operation, including one rental sweeper during the month of March, plus the city’s own sweeping equipment,” the local government said in a press release.
“Roads will be swept in priority, starting with main arterial roads, bus routes and bike routes. Sweeping operations start at 4 a.m. to enable safe and efficient cleaning with minimal disruptions. Removal of sand from sidewalks and the cleaning of traffic islands and bridges will also be conducted, as will the sweeping of roads in rural areas.
Once the sweeping is complete, crews will start on the annual ritual of repainting road markings.