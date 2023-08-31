An eight-week suspension is among the disciplinary measures that have been handed down against a licensed practical nurse in Penticton.
An outline of the consent agreement between Sumeet Tattla and the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is contained in a public notice added last week to the regulator’s website.
The notice states the two sides came to an agreement Aug. 17 “to address practice issues that occurred in May and June 2022, related to failing to follow established post-fall policy, failing to respond to a short-of-breath client in a timely manner, and falsifying medical records to indicate that a response to the patient had occurred when it had not.”
There’s no mention of where Tattla worked.
After serving the eight-week suspension, Tattla will require direct supervision for at least six months and receive remedial training in ethics, responsibility and accountability, documentation, and working with care aides.