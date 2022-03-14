B.C. plans to raise its minimum wage by 2.96%, or $0.45, to $15.65 per hour, on June 1, Labour Minister Harry Bains said today.
He explained that the province's Fair Wages Commission travelled the province, consulting businesses and other stakeholders, and recommended the increase.
Many business owners expected an increase to the minimum wage on June 1. The B.C. government in 2018 said that it would provide annual increases to the wage each June 1, up until 2021. Back then, when B.C.'s minimum wage was $11.35.
Steady increases brought B.C.'s minimum wage to $15.20, on June 1, 2021, which is the highest among provinces and second in Canada only to Nunavut's $16-per-hour minimum wage.
Business advocates told BIV that the NDP government promised to provide the business community with at least six months notice of hikes to minimum wages, and of other new expenses that would have an impact on operations.
"This is the second announcement with not a lot of notice," Retail Council of Canada director of government relations Greg Wilson said.
He pointed to B.C.'s announcement on November 24 that it would require all employers to provide staff with five days of sick leave per year, starting on January 1. That announcement also has a significant impact on the labour costs to run small businesses, he added.
"Business craves certainty," he said. "This is uncertainty."
BIV asked Bains why he did not give businesses the six months notice of labour-cost increases that his party had promised.
He said that his government had said that annual minimum-wage increases will match the rate of inflation, and that inflation rates are not available until after the start of the calendar year. Government press-conference operators normally allow reporters follow-up questions, but did not in this case. BIV was therefore not able to ask Bains why his government then does not time its annual increases for six months after it has that data, instead of on every June 1. A request to have Bains answer that question is with his ministry.
Wilson added that a silver lining for business is that the $0.45-per-hour increase was less than he expected.
Bains said at the press conference that he sympathizes with the plight of small businesses, many of which are challenged to break even as the province emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We certainly are aware that the businesses are struggling," Bains said, adding that B.C. provided more support for business during the depths of the pandemic than did any other provincial government in the country.
