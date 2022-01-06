Along with the frigid weather the Trumpeter Swans have also arrived in the Okanagan for their over winter stay. These birds joined other waterfowl at Skaha Lake this week. Photographer Mark Brett took this picture of the amazing birds.
Trumpeter Swans return to Okanagan
- MARK BRETT/Special to The Herald
