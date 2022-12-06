The long-time chief of the Tulameen & District Fire Department has been awarded a Medal of Good Citizenship by the B.C. government for leading the community through a devastating flood event in late 2021.
Jody Woodford is among the 15 new recipients announced this week by Premier David Eby.
“Each one of them embodies the traits of generosity, kindness and sacrifice for the benefit of others. Their actions touch so many lives, creating better communities throughout B.C. I commend each one of them. They are an example to all,” said Eby in a press release.
Before becoming chief in 2008, Woodford served for a decade as a volunteer firefighter in the rural community about 30 minutes northwest of Princeton.
It was all a prelude for the disaster that unfolded in November 2021, when heavy rain caused the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers to breach their banks, leading to evacuation orders and alerts for thousands of homes in the Princeton area.
“Leading up to and during the horrific historical November 2021 flooding disaster, Jody provided heroic community support and leadership to people facing life threatening situations throughout the towns of Tulameen, Coalmont and three surrounding valleys. While under supreme personal pressure regarding her own home flooding, she focused on co-ordinating her crew and other volunteers saving countless community members with numerous simultaneous land and water rescues,” explains a government backgrounder on the latest medal recipients.
“Jody never left her post for several long weeks during the most active parts of the disaster, catching a few hours sleep at the hall when exhaustion took over, leading her crew and local residents; directing teams that later arrived from other volunteer fire departments and SARS teams to support her tireless crew. With the fire hall receiving shocked and vulnerable flood victims, some rescued by boat, ATV or who fled by swimming through flood waters at night, she immediately initiated creative sourcing for life support (clothing, medical, food, shelter) to prevent further trauma to victims.”
It's not the first time Woodford’s efforts have been noticed. In 2014, she received the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award and in 2016 earned a Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.