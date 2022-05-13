With less than three months to go before its hometown showcase, the Penticton Peach Festival’s parade float is already turning heads.
The float last weekend picked up the Golden Apple Award in the Stemilt Grand Parade, which is part of the Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee, Wash. The award goes to a float judged to be deserving of special recognition.
"I was amazed at how many people yelled out, 'Great float!,' ‘Thank you for coming,' or 'Oh, look, Canadians are here!’” said Peach Festival director Daphne Adey in a press release.
Adey rode on the float with fellow director Bruce Millington and Miss Penticton, Amrit Dhaliwal.
The new Miss Penticton will debut on Aug. 7 during the Peters Bros. Grand Parade, which caps the Peach Festival. The larger festival returns Aug. 3-7 for its 75th anniversary edition after a two-year hiatus.
As always, the family friendly event is free to attend in Okanagan Lake Park. Nightly music headliners include Glass Tiger, Honeymoon Suite, Jess Moskaluke, Ben Waters and a Queen tribute band.