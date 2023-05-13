Renting in Kelowna isn’t getting any cheaper, but it could seem that way if you live in Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Victoria or Kitchener, the top five most expensive cities for renters in Canada.
Kelowna used to be in the top five, but this year it ranks as the eighth most expensive, down three spots from 2022. The drop in rankings is due to one nugget of good news for renters: one-bedroom apartment rents in Kelowna in 2023 were no more expensive than in 2022. The median price remained at $1,800 this year, same as last.
The bad news is, rents for two-bedroom apartments are up 8.2 per cent from last year. Their median rent is now $2,380.
Also higher than Kelowna in the national rent rankings are Barrie, Ontario in sixth place and Halifax, Nova Scotia, which ranks seventh.
The data come from the Zumper Canadian Rent Report, which analyzes thousands of rents from active listings in Canada. Listings are aggregated monthly to calculate median asking rents for the top 23 most
populated metro areas in the country.
The report also notes that the overall rental supply grew at its strongest rate since 2013, but that wasn’t enough to meet the increasing demand for rental accommodation in Canada.
The report was released this week by Zumper.com.