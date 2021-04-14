A public hearing is set for May 10 on a proposal to rezone a pair of properties in Trout Creek that would clear the way for subdividing them.
The owners of 1514 and 1704 Wharf St. are seeking to rezone the properties, each of which has a single-family home on it, from residential estate lot to medium-density residential.
Planning staff at the District of Summerland are recommending in favour of the change to match existing zoning in the area and promote infill development.
Council at its meeting Monday voted unanimously to grant tentative approval to the plan and send it to a public hearing ahead of a final decision.