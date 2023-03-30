Renters looking for a home in Oliver could soon have their prayers answered by an ambitious 10-unit residential redevelopment proposal for the United Church.
The new owner of the property at 511 Church Ave. has applied to the Town of Oliver for regulatory amendments required to convert the 93-year-old worship site into six units of rental housing, while maintaining a small sanctuary space for the congregation.
A separate four-unit townhouse would go up on the vacant lot across a back lane at 545 Church Ave., which is currently used for parking.
Council unanimously approved first reading of the required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments and set the matters for a public hearing March 27.
“I’m really excited to see this project come forward,” said Mayor Martin Johansen.
“This is a small amount of (the rental housing) we need, but at least it’s a start.”
Abbotsford-based Rogers Management Group assumed ownership of the two properties in early February, allowing the congregation to celebrate its 100th anniversary before the sale completed.
“We would like to preserve the form and character of the property for the community by repurposing it rather than tearing it down,” states an intent letter filed by RGM.
“The existing building is approximately 7,000 square feet over two levels. We could tear it down and rezone the site to high-density residential in accordance with the OCP, but that zoning would allow only four units and preclude the continued use as a church by the United congregation.”
“The location is fabulous for people to live on a quiet road but close to the banks, restaurants, and grocery stores, or the post office,” the letter continues later.
With its congregation dwindling, the United Church has in recent years worked with the town to operate homeless shelters, soup kitchens and other such social services on the site.
The two properties were valued at a total of approximately $820,000 as of July 1, 2022, by BC Assessment.
Penticton’s congregation of the United Church late last year began moving to sell its landmark church building at 696 Main St., citing its own dwindling congregation and rising expenses.