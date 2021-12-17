In keeping with a trend that may be considered long overdue, the Penticton Public Library has gone fine-free.
“While for some a $2 overdue fine might not be a big deal, for others it may mean they stop using the library,” said chief librarian Heather Buzzell in a press release.
“It’s awful to hear about seniors or families who hesitate to use the library because of the threat of overdue fines. And when you have a big bag of items checked out, those fines can add up quickly.”
Buzzell noted it was a long-held belief that fines were required to ensure patrons returned books on time, but the library’s experience proved otherwise during an amnesty period in October when monetary penalties were dropped in favour of non-perishable food donations to the Keep the Cold Off Penticton charity.
Annual revenue from fines and fees has been on a steady slide, dropping from $18,000 in 2019 to $7,200 in 2020.
Under the new policy, the library will send email notifications reminding patrons to return their items. If an item is 30 days overdue, a replacement fee will be levied on the borrower’s account. The fee will be refunded if the item is returned within six months.
Penticton’s library is the first in the Okanagan to go fine-free, but at least 28 other libraries in B.C. have already gone that way, according to a list compiled by non-profit group Librarianship.ca. B.C. cities on the list include Prince George, Burnaby, Richmond and Surrey, and smaller centres like Rossland, Fort St. James and Grand Forks.
Other major Canadian cities that have joined the movement include Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Halifax and Toronto.