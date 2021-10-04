Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park is one of 10 around B.C. that will share in $21.5-million worth of upgrades over the next three years.
The cash was announced Monday by the provincial government as part of a larger $83-million increase to the BC Parks budget.
Sun-Oka, which is located off Highway 97 near Summerland, will see reconstruction of some of its paved trails to allow for better accessibility.
BC Parks welcomed 3.1 million visitors during the 2021 camping season and took more than 260,000 online reservations, both of which were record highs.
“This year has been another exceptionally busy season for BC Parks with more people than ever seeking the benefits to their health and well-being that nature and open spaces provide,” said Environment Minister George Heyman in a press release.
“Caring for and expanding BC Parks is an investment in a healthy future. These new projects provide even more people with the opportunity to explore and experience British Columbia’s spectacular beauty and retain the vitally important connection to nature.”