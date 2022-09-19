Christmas is still three months away, but the South Okanagan Women in Need Society is already preparing for its major holiday-themed fundraiser.
Share the Spirit of Giving offers supporters a variety of ways to give, including donations, sponsoring a family, or building a backpack for someone that does not have a home for the holidays.
“We have a few new ways to get involved this year including having a Spirit Tree at your business to encourage clients, customers, members or patients to get involved to give or becoming a Partner in Hope this holiday season with a minimum donation of $1,000 or higher,” said Marni Adams, SOWINS fund development advisor, in a press release.
“The community really gets behind this campaign, local businesses and individual supporters, which is always amazing to see. We hope to rally the same support this year with the current economic climate to ensure the women and families in need in the South Okanagan have a happy holiday. We could not do it without the support of the community.”
For more information, visit www.sowins.com/donate, email Adams at fundraising@sowins.com or call 250-488-1268.