A weekly fundraiser staged at a Penticton pub to support Pathways Addictions Resource Centre is getting kicked up a notch this coming Sunday, March 20, from 1-3:30 p.m.
Since late last year, the Barley Mill Brew Pub has been hosting meat draws with all proceeds to Pathways. In just the first weeks, the events raised $2,750. Draws are run by local mortgage broker Tracy Comber and Rotary volunteers.
To say thanks, Pathways is pumping up this week’s event with more prizes, draws and gifts for those in attendance.
For more details, check out the Barley Mill online or on social media.