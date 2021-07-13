Faced with a lack of volunteers for one of its key citizen-led advisory committees, Summerland council has loosened up the group’s membership requirements while ensuring the agricultural community retains a voice at the table.
Established in 1994, the Advisory Planning Commission has seats for 10 people – two-thirds of which must be occupied by Summerland residents – who meet to review land-use applications and provide advice to council and staff on those matters.
So far this year, the APC has met six times for an average of one hour per session. But, as exciting as the work sounds, there are few people willing to do it.
Council heard Monday the APC currently has just two members in good standing, after six members’ terms expired in June and another member resigned.
The district advertised for new members in May in the Summerland Review newspaper and on its Facebook page, but received no applications.
The district did receive four applications for re-appointments, however, the bylaw that established the APC only allow members to serve a maximum of two terms and two of those re-appointment applications are for third terms.
To help get the APC back on track, council voted unanimously to follow a staff recommendation to amend the terms of the establishment bylaw to allow a range of five to 11 members instead of requiring 10; permit unlimited reappointments; and remove the requirement for a representative from School District 67.
However, council balked at a recommendation to remove the requirement for two representatives from the agricultural community, which staff suggested already has a strong voice on the separate Agricultural Advisory Committee.
Coun. Erin Carlson argued that eliminating the need for agricultural representatives would just open the door for more pro-development voices on the APC.
“Obviously they will be local people, but perhaps more developers, more realtors, more folks who would not see the benefit of the Agricultural Land Reserve, let alone farm land in general,” said Carlson.
“I think ensuring the (APC) respects the agricultural community remains of the utmost importance.”
And although he went along with the amendments, Coun. Doug Holmes worried about allowing an unlimited number of terms.
“My concern would be that this allows people to get entrenched into the (APC) in their positions and doesn’t create room for new people and new ideas to come in, which is one of the problems I think we’re trying to solve here,” said Holmes.
He also suggested the district find a different way to recruit APC members.
“To me, it probably comes down to communication again,” said Holmes. “Putting an ad that nobody’s going to read into a newspaper that nobody’s going to read is probably not the best way to do it.”