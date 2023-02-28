Two members of Summerland council will jet off to Toronto this spring for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention.
Mayor Doug Holmes and Coun. Richard Barkwill had their trips May 25-28 approved by their colleagues at Monday night’s meeting.
According to a staff report, each attendee will cost taxpayers approximately $2,600 in registration costs, travel and accommodations, on top of meals and other expenses.
The theme of the conference is “Local action, national results.”
“Through our thoughtfully chosen activities and programming, AC 2023 will help you foster connections with your peers, partners and federal representatives while providing you with the tools and insights you need to scale up growth in your communities,” states the conference website.
“This is your chance to come together with other Canadian municipal leaders from coast to coast to coast who’ve grappled with the same challenges to shape Canada’s future – and to tool up and deliver results in your municipality, supporting a better country for all.”