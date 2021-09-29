Top administrators at Central Okanagan Public Schools were awarded a salary increase two months before a pay freeze came into effect.
Superintendent Kevin Kaardal and other administrators were given a 5% pay boost by trustees on July 1, 2020. As a result, Kaardal’s total compensation rose from $277,165 to $291,576 for the 2020/2021 school year.
The pay hikes were given by trustees as a result of the administrators’
performance in the 2019-20 school year, district assistant secretary treasurer Delta Carmichael says in an email.
On Aug. 30, 2020, the government directed school boards across B.C. to hold the line on pay for top school district officials.
But since Kelowna’s trustees had already approved the pay increase the month previously, the compensation boosts went ahead for the 2020-21 school year, Carmichael said.
Given the government’s direction for a pay freeze, the local school board executives have not received an increase since the last agreement expired on July 1, 2021. They will earn this year what they earned last year.