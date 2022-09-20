For three days and nights next month, Kettle Valley Steam Railway crews will be transporting willing patrons into the scary unknown aboard the historic steam engine and cars.
In what’s become a sold-out tradition on the historic the rail line, haunted rides at Halloween have become one of passengers’ favourites over the years.
This time the event features a spooky new creator in the person of Heather Pescada, who has become known for scary lawn displays at her Trout Creek home and other events throughout the years.
“Even though I don’t have kids in school any more it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Pescada, who also goes by the title of chief sorceress.
“I threw around a few ideas and then in the middle of the night I woke up and I said, ‘Oh, my God: Hogworts Express, but we’re changing all the names so we don’t get in trouble.’”
Partial proceeds from the event will go to the Summerland Secondary School dry grad.
After the ride, passengers – if they dare – will have the opportunity to brave the haunted house set up just outside the train station. There people will find Alchemist Alley, the Putrid Pumpkin Patch, the Wicked Woods and even the Summerland Secondary School of Sorcery.
Two rides will be offered each day: one in the afternoon with a toned-down haunted house for the little ones and a later trip suggested for only those 13 years of age and older.
Pescada also offered a warning to passengers: “It's not all fun and games. As you may have heard magical spells can go wrong and you will see the results of this…. There will be a musician and people will read their palms but there might be something at the end.”
KVR business manager Julia Belmonte is especially excited about this version of the terror train.
“Last year was more guts and gore, and this year it’s going to be more spooky and all of that fun stuff – and who doesn’t love Harry Potter?” said Belmonte.”
“It’s going to be a great time, for sure. It’s been sold out for seven years straight and this year is looking like it’s going to be no different.”
The Sorcery Express runs Oct. 21-23. Each of the three days the milder ride will be at 5 p.m., with the the scarier one to follow at 7:30 p.m. There’s been an extra non-spooky ride added to the schedule at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22.
While they last, tickets can be reserved at: www.kettlevalleyrail.org/experiences/halloween-terror-train.