The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:33 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:15 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:09 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:28 a.m. Brunswick Street, Penticton. Alarm.
12 p.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Gas leak.
12:33 p.m. Highway 97, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:25 p.m. Park Place, Osoyoos. Alarm.
1:31 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
2:01 p.m. Farleigh Lake Road, PIB. Line down.
2:05 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:30 p.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.
2:37 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Burning complaint.
6:07 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
7:25 p.m. Oleander Drive, Osoyoos. Public service.
8:30 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
8:55 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
9:32 p.m. 10th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
10:54 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.