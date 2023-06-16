Work is ready to resume on the Penticton Creek restoration project, with planned upgrades intended to improve traffic safety in the area, while continuing work to mitigate flood risk and restore the creek’s natural habitat for wildlife, including native fish species.
“As part of this overall project, we’ll be making some improvements designed to slow down vehicles in the area and make it safer for pedestrians. Residents will also see more trees planted to enhance the greenspace,” said City engineer Jonathan Chu. “Work will also continue in the creek during the fish window, which is critical to restore the natural habitat and mitigate future flood risk.”
More than two-thirds of the restoration work planned for this section of Penticton Creek was completed last year, with the remainder of in-creek work to be conducted during this summer’s fish window, from July 15 to Aug. 31.
Construction began Thursday at Ellis Street and Westminster Avenue E to convert the intersection to a three-way stop, add traffic calming measures and improve sightlines to enhance pedestrian safety, as a result of rerouting foot and vehicular traffic throughout the neighbourhood.
Drivers should anticipate delays along Ellis Street until the end of June and are reminded that the posted speed limit along Ellis is always 30 km/hr.
The next phase of work will move to Wade Avenue and Government Street later this month, which will involve building a sidewalk and realigning the roadway to facilitate the widening of the creek that will occur as part of the naturalization. Residents in the area should watch for notices arriving in the mail and anyone passing through this area should expect partial road closures, pedestrian and cyclist detours, and increased equipment and truck activity.
The pedestrian footbridge at Norton Street and Wade Avenue East will be temporarily removed from July 3 to Sept. 4 to make it possible for crews to access the creek and side embankment areas. Anyone walking through the area is reminded to watch for signage and to be aware that the nearest locations to cross the creek will be at the Ellis Street Bridge or the footbridge near Eckhardt Avenue E.
A summary of the project to naturalize Penticton Creek and preserve the flood protection qualities can be found penticton.ca/restore-penticton-creek.