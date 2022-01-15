The number of people hospitalized in B.C. for treatment of COVID-19 rose by 7% on Thursday.
A total of 534 people are in hospital, up from 500 on Wednesday, the government announced in its pandemic update.
The sharp increase suggests the province is still some distance from reaching the peak of the spike in hospitalization cases caused by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.
Across B.C, 2,554 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, including 462 people in the region served by Interior Health.
Seven more deaths due to the disease were reported, making the toll 2,462 since the onset of the pandemic almost two years ago.