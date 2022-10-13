If recent past elections are any indication, Penticton’s next mayor will need more than 5,000 votes to claim victory on Saturday night.
John Vassilaki, the incumbent mayor, won handily in 2018 with 5,144 votes – equal to 47% support – compared to 2,621 for runner-up Jason Cox.
In 2014, Andrew Jakubeit needed 5,126 votes – or 61% support – to take the mayor’s chair from his main challenger, Vassilaki.
This time around, there are five men running for mayor, although most believe it’s a two-horse race between Vassilaki and Julius Bloomfield, a sitting councillor who came up just 146 votes short in the 2011 mayoral campaign, which was won by Dan Ashton.
Neither Bloomfield nor Vassilaki responded to an emailed request for comment Thursday on the campaign.
Looking to come up the middle will be Jason Reynen, a city businessman who helped launch the Clean Streets Penticton anti-crime group earlier this year.
Campaigning “has been an amazing learning experience that has been enhanced through participation in the many conversations with concerned citizens, special focus groups and professional organizations,” said Reynen in an email.
“This time-tested democratic process has definitely ignited a fire in me and has cemented my commitment to orchestrating and facilitating the necessary changes our city desperately needs – whether I am elected or not.”
Adding more intrigue to the mix is the city’s recent growth, which saw the population grow by 9% to 36,885 in 2021, according to the latest census data, while turnout at the first two advance polls was up 25%.
HOW TO GET THERE
Voters in the South Okanagan-Similkameen can catch a free ride to the polls on Saturday.
As is custom, BC Transit is offering free service on bus systems around the province in partnership with local communities to help get people to voting places.
WHERE TO VOTE
- Penticton: Penticton Trade and Convention Centre or Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Following counting of votes, final results will be announced in person in the lobby of the PTCC and livestreamed on the city’s website and Facebook page.
- Summerland: Summerland Secondary School, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- RDOS Area E (Naramata): Naramata Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- RDOS Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex): Kaleden Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- RDOS Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls): OK Falls Community Centre, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oliver: Oliver Community Centre, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Osoyoos: Sonora Centre, 8a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHAT TO BRING
Requirements vary by community, but in general be prepared to present at least two pieces of identification, one of which bears your signature.