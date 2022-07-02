How’s this for a pickup line?
Some years back, Penticton native Donna Stocker was in an airport when she noticed a man’s gaze as he approached her.
“He’s walking towards me, he’s making eye contact, I knew he was going to say something, and he says, ‘Wow, you’re tall, but you’re pretty!’ And he kept walking,” recalled Stocker with a laugh in an interview this week.
“I’m like, what does that mean? But I’m pretty? Did he insult me?”
It’s the kind of back-handed compliment to which Stocker, who stands six-foot-one, has become accustomed, but that she’s has learned to appreciate with the help of her fellow height-advantaged friends.
Stocker, who recently relocated back to Penticton after spending most of her adult life working as a make-up artist in the Vancouver film industry, is the reigning Miss Tall International, a crown she will relinquish later this month.
For the remaining weeks of her term, she will continue serving as the official ambassador for Tall Clubs International, a role that just last month saw her ride in the Portland Rose Festival parade and work the crowd at the Peach City Beach Cruise.
The 58-year-old was first introduced to Tall Clubs International in 2012 when she attended a chapter meeting in Vancouver in the hopes of picking up practical advice, such as where to shop for larger shoe sizes and longer clothing.
Soon after, she and a friend attended a Tall Clubs International convention in Las Vegas and they were hooked.
“We went down to this wild, great time in Las Vegas with all these tall people and it was like walking into a room of relatives,” said Stocker.
“For the first time in my life, I felt like I belonged somewhere.”
Being tall isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, she continued, and many tall people haven’t learned to embrace their gift.
“You just feel like you’re sort of different because people are always pointing it out to you,” she said.
“Tall people sometimes are shy and they tend to hunch over. They don’t want people to see them, yet they stand out. It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time.”
Stocker used to be one of the shy ones and spent an unhealthy amount of time fussing over details, like what shoes to wear for a night out.
“In heels, I’m 6’4” or 6’5”, and that makes a difference: When I walk into a room do I want to shine that night or do I want to blend into the background and chill?” she explained.
“Now, I don’t think about it anymore. I just throw on the heels and go.”
Stocker is considering forming an Okanagan chapter of Tall Clubs International. If you’re interested, you can reach her via email at mizunogirl2004@yahoo.ca.
The predecessor to Tall Clubs International, which has about 50 chapters across the U.S. and Canada, was founded in 1938 by Kae Sumner Einfeld, a six-foot-three woman who worked for Walt Disney Studios in California.
To join the club, women must be at least 5’10” and men must be at least 6’3”.